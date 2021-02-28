Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.83.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. 4,853,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

