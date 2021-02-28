Keybank National Association OH Buys 4,254 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $680,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $156.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

