Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $61,293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after buying an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 349,858 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

