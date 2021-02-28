Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $397,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $157.74 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

