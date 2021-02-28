Keybank National Association OH Has $2.33 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $210.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.41 and a 200-day moving average of $180.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $219.93.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.