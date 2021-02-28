Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.83. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

