Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,976 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 23.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Waste Management by 161.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,338,000 after buying an additional 376,786 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

