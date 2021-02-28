Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,052 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $25,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $58.29 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.