Keybank National Association OH Sells 316 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,807 shares of company stock valued at $331,332,144. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU opened at $395.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

