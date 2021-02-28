Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,765 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

