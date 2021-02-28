Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock opened at C$24.67 on Friday. Keyera has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$32.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.