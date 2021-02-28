Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $32,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 192,147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

KEYS stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

