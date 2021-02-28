KickToken (KICK) Tops One Day Volume of $483,908.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 15% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $483,908.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

