Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

KMB traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $128.33. 2,998,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,880. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day moving average is $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

