Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,145,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,155,234. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

