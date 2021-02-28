Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $65,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,438. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 239,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

