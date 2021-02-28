King DAG Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.86 or 0.00470759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00194698 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

King DAG Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.