Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17,934.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $17,934.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can now be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00487017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00073370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00078788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00054467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.44 or 0.00470722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00193680 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.