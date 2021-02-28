Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Down 92.0% in February

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KGSPY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

