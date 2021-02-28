KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KLA stock opened at $311.23 on Friday. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $342.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

