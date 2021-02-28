KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Hits $4.66 on Top Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.66 or 0.00010154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.17 million and $2.40 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.65 or 0.00463719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00074896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00079312 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00481151 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00195850 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

