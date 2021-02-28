Kleros (PNK) Trading Down 29.5% Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $34.03 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,684,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

