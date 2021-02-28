Klimatas (KTS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $267.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $13,951.14 and approximately $267.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.