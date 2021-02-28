KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLXE opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.71.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. Equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.