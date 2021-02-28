Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.29 ($57.99).

PHIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.90 ($52.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

