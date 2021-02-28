Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $2.95 in a report on Wednesday. Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459,044 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,096 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,331,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

KOS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,236,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,913. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.53.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

