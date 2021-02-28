Krios (GIG) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 50.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 40.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

