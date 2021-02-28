KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KT Co. (NYSE:KT) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KT’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KT will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KT.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:KT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 1,586,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,609. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. KT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of KT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,051,000 after buying an additional 406,200 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,298,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after buying an additional 141,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after buying an additional 98,857 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of KT by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,139,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after buying an additional 1,698,992 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

