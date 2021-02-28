Kuai Token Price Tops $0.14 (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $24.15 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.00789983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00030673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,254,367 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.