KuCoin Shares (KCS) Reaches Market Cap of $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.20 or 0.00783679 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00041371 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

