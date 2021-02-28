KuCoin Shares Price Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00699690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00026503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00029644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00037945 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KCS is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

