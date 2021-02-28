Kusama (KSM) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $219.03 or 0.00470641 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $246.33 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

