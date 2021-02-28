Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 207,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,791. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

