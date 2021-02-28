Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $489,584.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,834.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,769,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KYMR traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $47.98. 207,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,791. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

