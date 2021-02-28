LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Update

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, an increase of 1,814.7% from the January 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

LAIX stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. LAIX has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $130.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that LAIX will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of LAIX at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

