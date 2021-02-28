Lamden (TAU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,640.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Lamden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $47,640.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 34.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

