Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $65.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.