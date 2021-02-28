Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.74 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 28% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 87.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.40 or 0.00462483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00075556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00076649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00080027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00052800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00472852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00200468 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Token Trading

