Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Hits One Day Volume of $495.00 (LC4)

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market cap of $93,551.66 and $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Amoveo (VEO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00151609 BTC.
- HalalChain (HLC) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 106.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.
