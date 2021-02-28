Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

LEA opened at $166.09 on Friday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lear by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lear by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

