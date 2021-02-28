Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. 1,162,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,471. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

