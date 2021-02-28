LEOcoin (LC4) Price Tops $0.0462

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,151.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.80 or 0.03137871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00365535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.81 or 0.01016159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.49 or 0.00483899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00392875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.64 or 0.00242822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00023012 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

