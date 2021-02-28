LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $580.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $607.53 million and the lowest is $553.00 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $454.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Shares of LGIH opened at $109.25 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $112.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after buying an additional 126,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,079,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 762,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LGI Homes by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

