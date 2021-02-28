Lightning Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $971,173.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00003992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $971,173.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00364827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.