Lightstreams (PHT) Trading Up 44.8% This Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 51.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Lightstreams has a market cap of $701,793.57 and $37.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 44.8% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00054055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.24 or 0.00706804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00026494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00029553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00038247 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

