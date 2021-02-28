LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0105

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $20,639.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.06 or 0.00734717 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00030697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00039034 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,019,427,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,877,605 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

