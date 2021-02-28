LINA Hits Market Cap of $1.73 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. LINA has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1,045.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINA has traded 80.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.49 or 0.00773256 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00030872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00057214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00041344 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.