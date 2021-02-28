Lincluden Management Ltd. Invests $2.98 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 26,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 13,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,446,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $179,429,000 after buying an additional 562,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

