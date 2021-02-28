Linear (LINA) Price Down 20.6% This Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Linear has a market cap of $124.45 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Linear token can currently be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.00789983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00030673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041668 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,203,517,640 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

