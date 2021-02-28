LINKA Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $1.64 million and $6,746.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $360.75 or 0.00776814 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00029968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00057231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00041092 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

